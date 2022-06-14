Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 266,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 87,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ACP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 93,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,671. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

