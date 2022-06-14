9,641 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Acquired by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Hormel Foods comprises approximately 0.4% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,625,000 after acquiring an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,898,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,119,000 after acquiring an additional 138,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,373,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,496,000 after acquiring an additional 76,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,777. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.