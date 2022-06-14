6,540 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,969. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,674.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

