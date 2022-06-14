3,982 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $187.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $186.68 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average is $221.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

