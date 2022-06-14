2,244 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,244 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.65 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

