1,759 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $213.40 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $212.62 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

