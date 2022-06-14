1,710 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,710 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.42. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

