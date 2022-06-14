16,500 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Acquired by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

