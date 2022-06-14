147,455 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,000. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 726,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,862,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 220,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 186,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 174,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.75. 2,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,543. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.07 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87.

