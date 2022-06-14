1,436 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $170.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average is $188.05. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

