1,353 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

VTV opened at $132.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.73 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

