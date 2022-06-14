133,980 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,678. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37.

