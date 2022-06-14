12,313 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 313.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 592,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 448,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 6,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.
Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

