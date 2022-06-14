12,313 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 313.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 592,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 448,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 6,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

BAC opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $257.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.