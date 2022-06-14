1,202,885 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,202,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,707,000. Black Knight comprises approximately 1.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,586. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

