Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.0830 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $716,989.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00363392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00037915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00462699 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.