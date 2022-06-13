Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:VNCE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,044. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. Vince has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.13.
In other news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,569 shares of company stock worth $101,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.
Vince Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
