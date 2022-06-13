Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,044. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. Vince has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,569 shares of company stock worth $101,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vince by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vince in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vince by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

