Verso (VSO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28,962.00

Verso (VSO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $479,232.05 and $28,962.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verso has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.66 or 0.00352837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.32 or 0.00449511 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.