Validity Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00006170 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $40,130.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,597,309 coins and its circulating supply is 4,595,116 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.