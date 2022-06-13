Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Given New $6.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a mkt outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.56 million. Analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $1,676,204.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,190,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,583,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

