UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UFPT opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 188.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

