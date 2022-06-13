UBS Group Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

UBS Group set a €16.00 ($17.20) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($9.35) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($13.33) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.35) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €9.70 ($10.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.29. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €9.27 ($9.97) and a fifty-two week high of €18.07 ($19.43).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

