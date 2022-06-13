TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

TCON opened at $1.47 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.83.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 109,122 shares of company stock valued at $240,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

