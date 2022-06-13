TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Insider Purchases £19,899.24 in Stock

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) insider Sarah-Jane Curtis bought 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899.24 ($24,936.39).

TR Property Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.09) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 428.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 457.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 4.57. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 389.51 ($4.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 526 ($6.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

