Toncoin Trading Down 18.3% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $1.69 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00004201 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00369968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00469598 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

