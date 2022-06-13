The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $95.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.48.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.74 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.