The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $44.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XMTR. Loop Capital started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. CL King lowered their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.83.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.11. Xometry has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $97.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $200,438.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $824,926.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,865.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,504,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 1,926.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 857,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

