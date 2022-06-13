The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,360.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,777.00.

BKNG opened at $2,104.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,273.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

