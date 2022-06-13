The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of CRCW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147. Crypto has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.
Crypto Company Profile (Get Rating)
