The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CRCW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147. Crypto has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Crypto Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.

