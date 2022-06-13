SYNC Network Trading Down 19% This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1,841.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00169279 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003805 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001111 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008422 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.35 or 0.00375497 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,998,917 coins and its circulating supply is 124,588,544 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

