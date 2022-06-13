StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $64.75 million, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.15.
Golden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.