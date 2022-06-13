StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

EPZM stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.30. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,586,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 63.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 90.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,267,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 66.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

