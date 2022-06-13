Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RAY.A. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE RAY.A opened at C$5.77 on Friday. Stingray Group has a 12 month low of C$5.62 and a 12 month high of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.70 million and a PE ratio of 10.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.03.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

