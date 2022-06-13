stETH (Lido) Price Tops $3,479.19 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00359052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00036106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.91 or 0.00457109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars.

