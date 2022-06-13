Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18,101.00

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market cap of $151,347.14 and approximately $18,101.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for about $199.40 or 0.00789810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00369968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00469598 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap SHAKE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap SHAKE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap SHAKE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

