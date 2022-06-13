SOMESING Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.55 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $58.28 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00363177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00034945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.18 or 0.00462815 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

