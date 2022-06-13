Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Drops By 75.2%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the May 15th total of 635,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,320. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind bought 5,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHS. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.