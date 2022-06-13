Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Expands By 193.9%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the May 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

MFCSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MFCSF remained flat at $$6.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.89%.

About Medical Facilities (Get Rating)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

