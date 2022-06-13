Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Decreases By 69.7%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the May 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heineken stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 262,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $61.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Heineken from €64.00 ($68.82) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Heineken from €104.50 ($112.37) to €105.60 ($113.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Heineken from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.51.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

