Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Expands By 262.5%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HECOF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 52,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Global Helium has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
Global Helium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Helium (HECOF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.