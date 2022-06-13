Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Expands By 262.5%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HECOF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 52,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Global Helium has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Global Helium Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises three helium exploration permits covering an area of 85,000 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as First Helium Corp.

