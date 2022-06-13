Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rises By 190.0%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $58.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

