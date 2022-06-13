Shopping (SPI) Trading 26.1% Lower This Week

Shopping (SPI) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $180,052.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00012263 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00365779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00467284 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 951,861 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

