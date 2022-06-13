Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) versus SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Seer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Seer and SeqLL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 1 1 0 2.50 SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seer currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.78%. SeqLL has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Seer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seer and SeqLL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $6.62 million 69.80 -$71.17 million ($1.27) -5.83 SeqLL $210,000.00 38.50 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

SeqLL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seer.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -794.43% -15.44% -14.71% SeqLL N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SeqLL beats Seer on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

SeqLL Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

