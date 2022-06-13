Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. Saputo has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

About Saputo (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

