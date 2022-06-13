Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. Saputo has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.