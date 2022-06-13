SafeCapital (SCAP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $216.00

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $3,737.55 and approximately $216.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00079771 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000950 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.