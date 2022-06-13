Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

