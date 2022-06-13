RAI Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $650,182.00 (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $16.10 million and $650,182.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00363177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00034945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.18 or 0.00462815 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

