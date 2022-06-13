Public Mint (MINT) Price Down 29.6% Over Last Week

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $21,001.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,329,275 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

