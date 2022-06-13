Polkadot Tops 1-Day Volume of $607.62 Million (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and approximately $607.62 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.23 or 0.00027786 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00359052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00036106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.91 or 0.00457109 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.