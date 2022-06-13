Planet Labs PBC (PL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Planet Labs PBC has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. On average, analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

