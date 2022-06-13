Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. Pentair has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 185.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 26,072 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pentair by 5,262.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $778,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

